ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two Atlanta college students who were tased and pulled out of their car at gunpoint by Atlanta Police officers are filing a lawsuit against The City of Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms, and several police officers involved in the incident.
An emotional Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young said in a press conference Thursday that they experience trauma every day. The college couple says they were driving home through social justice protests that were taking place in Downtown Atlanta on the night of May 30, 2021 when police came up to their car at gunpoint and demanded they get out.
“Every day, I am reminded of something from that night, and the weeks after having to push through and question everything,” said Messiah Young, a Morehouse College student.
“It was probably the most confused I’ve ever been—still am. There is no reason that he events took place that night should have transpired how they did. It makes no sense at all," Young said.
The officers Lonnie Hood, Mark Gardner, Ivory Streeter, Armon Jones, Willie Sauls, Roland Claud and two other unnamed officers are all being sued for unlawful seizure.
Hood, Gardner, Streeter, and Jones are charged with excessive force for pulling the students out of the car and onto the pavement while tasing them and yelling that there was a gun—although the students were not armed.
“The nightmares that I still experience almost every single night,” said Taniyah Pilgrim. “It’s like life took a total turn.”
“We are here because the city has been unwilling to make this right and when we say city, we mean the entire city from the mayor’s office to the city council. The entire city is responsible to these young people on that fateful night,” said attorney Mawuli Davis.
Pilgrim and Young were driving after a newly instated curfew took place under an executive order announced by Mayor Bottoms a few hours prior. Young and Pilgrim say hey say they were unaware of the curfew.
The Mayor is named in the suit for implementing the curfew four hours prior to the incident. The attorney say there was not enough time for people who were already on the roads to learn of the curfew and get inside.
Messiah’s father in an emotional statement said his son is not the same describing him as “the walking dead” after enduring trauma. “I’m so hurt by the counseling he’s going through. It continues to this day,” said Charles Young.
The officers are also being sued for unlawful seizure, and failure to intervene. The parents say their children will never the same.
“I left a little girl at Spelman to pursue her dreams and I came back to a shell of her,” said Keisha Pilgrim, Taniyah’s mother. “I see her and Messiah every and I watch them struggle. I watch them try to be normal and it this point we don’t know what normal is. Their lives have changed so much,” the mother said.
Their attorneys are pushing for someone to be held accountable in court. Attorneys Chris Stewart and Justin Miller note that they have helped work the George Floyd case and civil rights cases across the country that have been settled and/or taken to trial within the same time frame of this case. They say the City of Atlanta.
Atlanta Police declined to comment on the litigation but did update CBS46's Hayley Mason on the work status of the officers. Lonnie Hood and Armon Jones are no longer employed with APD, Officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter are on administrative leave, Willie Sauls and Roland Claud are currently active with APD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.