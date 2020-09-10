ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Universities are dishing out major consequences for pandemic partying after viral videos show large crowds and no social distancing.
Several institutions are now saying enough is enough.
“Our school sent out plenty of information saying, like no big gatherings,” says Georgia State University student Kalali Wyte. GSU is also sending a stern message to students. The University of Georgia is also taking a stance against the prohibited gatherings by recruiting students to report rule-breakers to a new hotline.
“I think it’s nice that they’re making that available to students especially now with what’s going on,” says Wyte.
UGA posted the message on Instagram asking students to take responsibility for their actions and adhere to CDC guidelines. The post includes an email address to report concerning behavior.
GSU student Kellen Harris says he is not too fond of the idea.
“I believe everybody should be wearing their mask and stuff, but it’s kind of snitching.”
Last week UGA cases skyrocketed to 1,417 infected with COVID-19. That’s up from 821 the week prior.
College students in Wisconsin have been suspended for an entire semester after throwing a party off campus.
Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger had this to say, "We made our guidelines very clear and we communicated it multiple times and every channel that we could."
GSU student Cayla Houston says she wants students to see the bigger picture.
“If you’re dead you can’t go to anymore parties so I would think you would want to live to go to other parties.”
