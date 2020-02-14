GROVE CITY, OH (CBS46) A college football player from Atlanta has been suspended from the team after he was caught on camera body slamming an officer to the ground in Ohio.
According to CBS affiliate WBNS 10TV in Columbus, officers believed Michael Harris, a redshirt sophomore from Tucker, was intoxicated when and did not know where he was when he began fighting with two officers.
In the video, Harris lifts up one of the officers and slams him to the ground. Both officers are finally able to subdue him.
WATCH the video below (can't see the video? Click here)
