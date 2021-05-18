ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Colonial Pipeline said their communication system was down early Tuesday, due to the restoration process.
Officials said the new issue was unrelated to the ransomware attack from last week.
According to the company, many shippers were initially reporting problems with their communication system, that allows customers to nominate and make changes to their batches of fuel traveling through the system.
As you know just two weeks ago the hack on the Colonial Pipeline caused panic at the pump and gas shortages nationwide.
The U.S. Secretary of Energy and the White House told CBS46 News last week, that they believe the hackers behind the mess were living in Russia but that problems at the pump would subside in a few days.
The Colonial Pipeline said the services were restored before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers told CBS46 News they were disappointed to learn about more pipeline issues.
”This is just another thing that disrupts lives, you know people have to get to work they have children to get around so it’s a problem.”
Triple A said these issues will only create further delays and higher prices if they keep happening.
“Prices were immediately impacted, so certainly this thing is less than 24 hours old but based off past history if something is going on within that chain prices tend to react,” Triple-A Spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.
We will continue to monitor any new developments related to Colonial Pipeline.
