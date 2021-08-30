ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the wake of Hurricane Ida's devastation, Colonial Pipeline officials say they plan to complete the safety assessment and infrastructure checks by Monday evening.
In less than 48 hours following the storm, crews are now able to safely access facilities to complete all restart protocols.
As part of its storm emergency response plan, the company took precautionary, proactive measures before Ida made landfall to protect its system, customer product and most importantly, human safety and the environment, by temporarily shutting down Lines 1 and 2, from Houston to Greensboro, N.C., as they were in the path of the massive storm, according to a press release.
“We want to express our sympathy and concern for the many people who have suffered tremendously because of this hurricane,” said Wes Dunbar, vice president of operations for Colonial Pipeline.
“I also want to thank those who are helping get Colonial back in service as quickly and safely as possible. We know the fuels delivered by our pipeline are important to emergency responders, as well as to our daily lives. We are thankful for the coordination from our local, state and federal partners for their assistance as we work to restore our pipeline into service," Dunbar added.
