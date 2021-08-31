ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Colonial Pipeline crews worked safely and efficiently to restore service to Lines 1 & 2 Monday.
The two lines, which run from Houston to Greensboro, N.C., were proactively shutdown as a safety precaution in advance of Hurricane Ida making landfall off the coast of Louisiana.
This restoration was part of the company’s routine emergency response plan for severe weather.
The lines went into operation before midnight on Monday, August 30.
This quick turnaround was made possible thanks to our employees’ continued dedication to safety and excellence in everything they do,” said Wes Dunbar, vice president of operations for Colonial Pipeline. “We also would not have had the success we are seeing today without the coordination from our local, state and federal partners, and the strong relationships we have built with them up and down the pipeline.
Despite partial shutdown, fuel supply continued to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route.
More information about Colonial is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.