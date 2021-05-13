ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It has been nearly a week and drivers say they are tired of running on empty.
“I just don’t know, I hope this is over soon,” one driver said Thursday while trying to pump gas in Alpharetta.
“Meanwhile I’m at my fourth station trying to get gas,” another driver said.
As long lines and empty pumps linger at more than 70 percent of our state's gas stations the Colonial Pipeline said the problems should be coming to an end.
“I just feel like everyone is overreacting I see people with like tanks my therapist said they saw people with a storage container,” another driver said.
The company said they are now operational and gas is being delivered all along the East Coast again.
However, that still wasn’t the case for many drivers Thursday.
“Yep this pump is out of gas,” another driver said.
President Biden addressed the nation Thursday as well, calling out who may be responsible for the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline that’s causing the hold up.
“The FBI has released details on the attack, we do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack but we do believe that the criminals who did the attack were living in Russia,” President Biden.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new information yielded concern for some drivers.
“But I think they probably need to have more diplomatic relationships because of this, or repercussions because of this,” another driver said.
“That’s concerning,” a separate driver said.
While other drivers we spoke to were just glad we may be turning the corner in the gas crisis.
“It’s something we have to deal with and as long as people just get what they need and not try to survive off the gas we’ll be fine.”
The Colonial Pipeline said there may still be disruptions for the next several days.
