Colonial Pipeline

Colonial Pipeline returns to normal regulations

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Attention Southeast residents there is some good news at the pump following a week of concern over gasoline. 

Colonial Pipeline took to their Twitter account on Saturday to share: 

This announcement comes nearly a week after a ransomware attack hacked the company, which services a majority of the East Coast's fuel. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.