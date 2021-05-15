ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Attention Southeast residents there is some good news at the pump following a week of concern over gasoline.
Colonial Pipeline took to their Twitter account on Saturday to share:
As we previously reported, Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. Since that time, we have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve. pic.twitter.com/UJG7SqUxSQ— Colonial Pipeline (@Colpipe) May 15, 2021
This announcement comes nearly a week after a ransomware attack hacked the company, which services a majority of the East Coast's fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.