Columbia County Holiday Inn Fire Ruled Arson

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46 NEWS) – After a State fire investigations the Columbia County Holiday Inn fire has been ruled an arson. The fire occurred on October 21, around 5:30 a.m.
Before the fire, a man was seen walking into the restroom at a Holiday Inn on Park W Drive in Augusta. The man then returned to the lobby, tried to open the cash register, and left the Holiday Inn. Shortly after leaving, the fire alarm went off and Holiday Inn staff discovered the restroom had been set on fire.
“The Columbia-Martinez Fire Department responded to an extinguished fire in the hotel restroom and reported it to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office,” said Commissioner King. “From there, our office was asked to investigate the fire, and my investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.”
A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but investigators are not releasing the identity at this time.
