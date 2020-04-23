ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia business owners have a big day ahead of them Friday as many open their doors to customers for the first time since a 'State of Emergency' was issued by Governor Brian Kemp in March.
Among those businesses given the green light to offer services with limited operations are barbershops, salons, spas, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys.
READ: State issues guidelines for salons and barbershops opening Friday
Beginning April 27 at midnight, restaurants and dining services are allowed no more than 10 patrons inside an establishment per every 500 square feet of public space. Though dine-in services are permissible, they must abide by a list of 39 strict guidelines including, but not limited to, those listed below:
- Screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever of over 100.4
- Require workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or to seek medical attention.
- Implement teleworking for all possible workers
- Implement staggered shifts for all possible workers
- Limit contact between wait staff and patrons
- Discontinue use of salad bars and buffets
- Remove items from self-service drink, condiment, utensil and tableware stations
- Limit party size
The Order further lays out operational requirements for commerce, organizations, and non-profits to maintain social distancing, increase sanitation duties, and limit person-to-person contact in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
READ: Gov. Kemp responds to Trump scolding
"Now with favorable data and approval from state health officials, we are taking another measured step forward by opening shuttered businesses for limited operations. I know these hardworking Georgians will prioritize the safety of their employees and customers," tweeted Gov. Kemp Thursday evening, just hours after signing his 26-page 'Reviving A Healthy Georgia' Executive Order.
Together, we will weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever. (5/5) #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 24, 2020
If anything, the governor has proven to his constituents that he both believes in their ability to abide by social distancing rules and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as wants to get money circulating back into the state economy.
Though his decision has been met with much criticism from people not only in Georgia but those across the country, from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to the President of the United States.
READ: Gov. Kemp: Georgia businesses to reopen, with restrictions
During the White House's daily coronavirus briefing, President Donald J. Trump said he was both aware of the governor's plan and that he strongly disagreed with the timing.
"I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with is decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people in Georgia," said President Trump.
Still, as the clock inched closer to April 24 Gov. Kemp did not back down from his stance, instead he issued the Executive Order that spelled out every guideline expected of businesses looking to bring in money amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Furthermore, the Order clearly states that, "state agencies with primary regulatory authority over the entities listed in this Order and the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety shall provide resources as requested to assist in the enforcement of this Order."
It goes on to state that those found in violation of the order -- such as not abiding by sheltering in place guidelines -- may be cited as well as found guilty of a misdemeanor.
"For weeks now, my team has worked closely with the Trump Administration and our federal counterparts to mitigate the impact of coronavirus in Georgia. Our decisions and direction are informed by data and public health recommendations," added the governor.
Even as storms moving across the state during the early morning hours and evening of April 23 did not deter the decision to reopen businesses. Instead, the governor issued yet another Executive Order extending the statewide 'State of Emergency' until May 7 due to storm damage.
"In light of today's storms, I have signed an extension of the statewide state of emergency to expire May 7th. Please join me in praying for the safety of Georgians impacted by these storms," he tweeted.
Although some business owners are eager to get back to a familiar 'normal,' others remain concerned about the possible surge in positive COVID-19 cases to come from doing too much, too soon.
Some even plan to drive past the Governor's Mansion on Friday honking their car horns in protest.
"Just honk and have our signs visible so that people will see there are people who are opposed to this," said Isabella Ess to CBS46.
Read the full Executive Order below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.