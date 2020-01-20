COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) The Skyhawks nearly completed a huge comeback, falling just short to the Maine Red Claws 108-107 at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park on Sunday.
After playing to an eight-point halftime lead, the Skyhawks were outscored 38-23 in the third quarter. The comeback bid fell just short as College Park dropped to 15-13 on the season.
Maine improved to 18-7, two games behind the first-place Wisconsin Herd.
Carsen Edwards led the Red Claws with 28 points. Marcus Derrickson led all scorers in the game, throwing in 30 points in a losing effort.
The Skyhawks won't be back in action until Friday, when they'll host the Lakeland Magic at 7 p.m.
