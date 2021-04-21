Comedian Eric Andre took to Twitter Wednesday following an incident of alleged racial profiling by law enforcement at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
In a series of tweets, Andre alleged that he had been stopped by officers and asked to participate in a random drug search. Andre said he was the only person of color in line at the time of the incident.
Andre also reached out to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms believing that the Atlanta Police Department may have been responsible for the incident; however, APD confirmed that their officers were not involved, a statement confirmed by Mayor Bottoms.
"Sorry to hear about your experience. It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm," tweeted Mayor Bottoms.
The APD's official statement on the incident read:
"The Atlanta Police Department became aware of Mr. Andre’s social media posts, prior to news media reaching out to us. As soon as we learned of Mr. Andre’s complaint, we began gathering information on what occurred. We have determined the Atlanta Police Department was not involved in this interaction. The Atlanta Airport is somewhat unique in that multiple law enforcement agencies operate there. It appears this incident involved members of another agency. Additionally, members of APD’s Airport Drug Interdiction Unit do not randomly approach travelers and ask to search them. Searches are conducted based on some type of evidence or indication of criminal activity."
Andre noted that he had come to believe it may have been the DEA that attempted to conduct the search, and that he was working to reach a local lawyer to help him following the incident.
@KeishaBottoms we filmed most of @BadTripTheMovie in your lovely city. Bummer this is the way @Atlanta_Police treats POC traveling their for work. @delta should know this is happening on their jet bridge.— Eric Andre (@ericandre) April 21, 2021
@Atlanta_Police “I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a “random” search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful.— Eric Andre (@ericandre) April 21, 2021
