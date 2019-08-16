ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two popular comedians in Atlanta for a performance were injured Thursday during an automobile crash in Midtown.
Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait were in Atlanta to perform at the Relapse Theater on 14th Street at Mecaslin Drive when a driver struck the vehicle they were riding in.
Both were taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of their vehicle was cited for failing to yield while turning left and for driving on a suspended license.
