ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Congressman John Lewis passed, he left behind a tremendous legacy, as well as the blueprint on how to fight injustice.
Lewis was a true embodiment of a superhero.
From an early age Lewis laid his life on the line, and not just for Black people, but for all people who felt out of reach of the 'American dream.' Lewis was just a young 23-year-old when he began his journey; perhaps, that is why his message and mission resonate with the new generation of future leaders and activists.
Andrew Aydin worked with Lewis for 13 years as a congressional aide and as the co-author of "March," the best-selling powerful graphic novel about Lewis' own life and fight for equal rights.
"We would work on it at night, it was just his side hustle that we had," says Aydin.
The project started as a constant conversation about the movement, it then transformed into a trilogy of comic books. It was also one of the first ever graphic novels adopted into classrooms. Lewis was yet again breaking another barrier.
As new authors, the pair had to attend the San Diego Comic Con.
"He was the one that wanted to cosplay. It wasn't like anyone gave him that idea," recalls Aydin. "He saw all these people dressed up [and thought] why am I not dressing up."
So, Lewis put on his superhero outfit, a trench coat and backpack similar to the ones he worn while leading the march across Edmund Pettus Bridge. The might man of change and justice then led hundreds of children through the convention hallways.
Nearly 60 years after leading the march to Selma, Lewis saw the rebirth of his movement as protesters continued fighting for the right to a life of equality and justice.
He had one message for those who now becoming foot soldiers of the movement: keep going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.