COMMERCE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspected bank robber was arrested Friday after he allegedly robbed several banks in multiple cities.
The Commerce Police Department obtained warrants for an arrest of a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery at a United Community Bank on September 30.
During the investigation, detectives determined that David Mark Fenimore was the individual responsible for the robbery.
On Tuesday, police said that Fenimore had committed another robbery this time at a bank in Greenville, South Carolina. Two days later, Fenimore committed a third robbery at a bank in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After further investigation, detectives located Fenimore's red Chevrolet Corvette in Buford and were able to arrest him on Friday.
