The Georgia Campaign Finance Commission has rescheduled a court day for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to respond to a subpoena for alleged ethics violations.
The new court date is January 7th, and a result of a Commission staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Atlanta's Mayor is accused of receiving more than $382,000 over the limit campaign donation for her 2017 runoff election.
A letter from the Jake Evans, chairman, Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission states:
"Last Friday, December 4, 2020, I was informed that a member of the Commission staff tested positive for COVID-19. Before testing positive, that member may have unknowingly exposed other staff members to COVID-19. Since this incident, all affected persons have been quarantined per CDC and Department of Health guidelines. These precautionary measures will require multiple members of the Commission staff to be quarantined."
