ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A nationwide search for the new executive director for the Georgia Board of Nursing is now underway. The Office of the Georgia Secretary of State announced Monday that a committee was appointed to conduct the search.
At the beginning of September a board member confirmed to CBS46 that Jim Cleghorn would no longer serve as director. It was a role he fulfilled for a decade.
"The Board President sent an email to the members that Jim Cleghorn was no longer with the Secretary of State’s Office earlier today," said the board member on September 4.
Candidates discovered through the search will be presented to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Georgia’s nurses are an indispensable part of Georgia’s healthcare system and serve as pillars of their communities,” said Raffensperger. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Georgia’s more than 150,000 registered professional, licensed practical, and advanced practice nurses, Georgians can find quality care throughout the state.”
The following individuals have been appointed to the search committee:
- Darrell Thompson, RN, DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-BC – President, Georgia Board of Nursing
- Richard Lamphier, RN – President, Georgia Nurses Association
- Jacqueline Herd, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC – Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Grady Health System
- Jill Case-Wirth, MHA, BSN, RN – Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive, Wellstar Health System
- Kelly Hulsey, MSN, RN, CENP – Vice President, Patient Care Services, Chief Nursing Officer, Piedmont Hospital
- Celia Covington, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ – Chief Nursing Officer, Coliseum Northside Hospital
- Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, MD (GA-32)
- Rep. Jodi Lott, RN (GA-122)
- Candice Broce — Member, Georgia Board of Nursing
- La Trenda Tyler-Jones, Office of the Secretary of State, Professional Licensing Boards Division, Director
- Jordan Fuchs, Deputy Secretary of State
