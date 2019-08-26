SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawmakers and medical representatives met Monday to discuss heat-related illnesses after several athlete deaths.
“The biggest thing is we want to come up with a solution that doesn’t limit a kid’s ability to be able to participate financially. If you put a big financial burden on a lot of these districts they can’t afford for the kids to be able to play,” said State Representative Casey Carpenter of Dalton.
The Johnny Tolbert III House Study Committee held the meeting at the Welcome All Park and Multi-Purpose Facility in the city of South Fulton. The committee was formed based on house resolution 259 which is named after 12-year-old Johnny Tolbert III. Tolbert died on a football field behind the venue where the meeting was held, Monday. He died after he suffered a heat stroke during football practice.
“I would like to see schools ensure there is EMS on site whenever there are games and even practices. I would like to see ice tubs [and] automatic water bottles,” Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis of the City of South Fulton said.
Lawmakers said heat-related illnesses are preventable.
“It’s not that things have changed so much heat-wise. It’s just kids are different. They’re not active. They stay inside playing video games. They’re not outside playing in the neighborhoods. So when they go from sitting in a chair to playing football outside they’re not ready,” Representative Carpenter said.
