Communities in mourning as several leaders and first responders die from COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Families across the metro area are coming to terms with loved ones lost to COVID-19.
In the past few weeks three officers and one firefighter have all died battling COVID.
Newnan law enforcement paid respects on Thursday to Officer Frankie Gutierrez who died from COVID-19 complications leaving behind a wife and four children.
“It’s just been a very devastating to our office,” said Sheriff Terry Langley of Carroll County.
Carol County Sheriff’s recently lost deputy Jody Smith to the virus.
“All the dangers these officers face and now the virus which is very much a formidable opponent as well so, it’s been, I don’t know it’s kind of like we’re still in shock,” Sheriff Langley said.
The shock felt also in Hall County and in Forest Park for Officer Chris Bachelor and firefighter John Gaddy.
155 COVID deaths were reported on Thursday in the state bringing the total to 20,453, since the beginning of the pandemic.
Community leaders saying many of the recent deaths could have been prevented.
“The numbers show that 96 percent of the people in the hospital here are unvaccinated and only four percent are vaccinated, so I think the numbers are showing that the vaccine is effective,” Sheriff Langley said.
Leaders feeling politics is possibly playing to big a role in people's decision on getting the vaccine.
“I think the numbers are showing that the vaccine is effective and I know there is a lot of politics. There are people that just down right do not want to take the vaccine and I respect that, but we also want them to know the numbers,” Sheriff Langley said.
As far as mandating a vaccine, first responder leaders said they are for the vaccine, and for now, it being up to the individual.
“Whether it’s mandatory then you know you start getting on people’s rights," said Vince Champion, southeast director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. "I don’t know that’s a hard question. We do support it and we ask all of our officers to do their best to, you know we encourage them to get that shot.”
