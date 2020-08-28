ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta school yards may soon help transform some of COVID 19's worst effects into a positive for the community.
Locked gates and chain-link fences often greet visitors to metro Atlanta schools. With schools closed and many park-poor neighborhoods lacking access inspired elementary school students to help design something new.
Two elementary schools are the first to sign the partnership between Atlanta Public Schools and the Trust for Public Land, the Urban Land Institute Atlanta and ParkPride. Four more schools are hoping for park planning on school property soon. A major issue holding up the idea is negotiating who will be responsible for security and maintenance.
The six schools include: Kimberly Elementary, Dobbs Elementary, Centennial Academy, Harper-Archer Elementary, Sara Smith Elementary, and Miles Elementary.
The Trust for Public Land studied every community nationwide, and used the data to promote a powerful goal. A well maintained, high quality park within a ten minute walk of everyone.
The TPL analysis determined "that nearly one in three Atlanta residents don’t have a park within a 10-minute walk of home. But our recent analysis of schoolyards and park access shows that if every public schoolyard in the city of Atlanta were open to the community outside of school hours, the portion of the city’s population without access to public open space would drop to 1 in 5."
