ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Breanna Lathrop breaths comfort and competence in her job as Chief Operating Officer of Good Sam. It's a good thing she does considering Good Sam is the health center home for 7,000 patients on the west side of Atlanta.
All are uninsured and over half suffer with serious pre-existing conditions. Conditions which put them at higher risk for coronavirus.
Without Breanna and the mighty clinic she runs on Donald Lee Hollowell Drive, 7,000 people would be using the emergency rooms of Atlanta as their primary care doctors. Exactly where they do not need to be right now.
Everything Good Sam does to keep these people away saves money and lives.
“We’ve moved half our patients to some sort of telehealth,” she said. Meaning two-way phone calls or simply just telephone calls.
"Have you checked your blood pressure at home? Your blood sugar? What are those looking like?"
The federal government’s Medicare waiver last month allows more telemedicine is changing the nation’s medical landscape. Even routine health habits and simple sicknesses are risky to handle in person these days. The telehealth at Good Sam is a great support for single mom and West sider Sonya Weaver.
"My experience with telehealth? I recommend it to all my family and friends. You never know going in when you might need these services. Don't be ashamed," said Weaver.
Doctors, lawyers and now patients are beginning to agree.
Telemedicine is much cheaper, no less complete, and no where more valuable than in the lives of people struggling with no insurance and chronic health problems.
