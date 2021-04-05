A heated quarrel – captured on video.
Community activist Marcus Coleman said it all began when he was stuck in traffic following a bad car crash. He said no one was directing it, so he asked Corporal Solomon Muhammad, who was seated in his patrol car, why not.
After some back and forth, the exchange intensified with Muhammad getting out of his car. The video ends shortly after because Coleman said the officer slapped the phone out of his hand.
“We feel like this is a case study for the first ever high-profile case here in the City of South Fulton,” Coleman told reporters Monday. “It was handled sloppily.”
After an investigation by the GBI, the City of South Fulton announced a three-day suspension without pay for Muhammad, who had been on administrative leave since the incident. He will also have to attend de-escalation and sensitivity training.
Coleman calls it a slap on the wrist.
In the incident report Muhammad states Coleman was “yelling at the citizens who were injured and receiving medical attention” at the crash site. Muhammad also said, “Mr. Coleman hit me directly with his cell phone.”
Coleman claims both statements are untrue.
“On the scene he told the lieutenant that I walked up to him screaming and shouting,” said Coleman. “The video totally disputes that. He says I aggressed him twice. The video totally disputes that. But when he got to the station, he added an extra additive that I struck him in the face with a pole on top of his egregious, easily debunked lies.”
Kevin Myles, the National Training Director for the NAACP, is demanding more accountability from law enforcement everywhere.
“What we are willing to accept is what we should come to expect,” he said.
“I would absolutely like to see this man fired,” said Coleman.
The City of South Fulton responded to Coleman’s remarks, sending the following statement to CBS46:
As we have said since the onset, we remain committed to a just resolution of this incident. To that end, we called on the GBI to ensure an impartial investigation, agreeing to abide by the GBI’s findings. Using details from that investigation – including available video from the scene, interviews with those involved and statements from emergency workers – we determined the officer violated certain department policies. We also received a clearer idea of what took place during the incident. Based on that knowledge – which, again, was gathered and provided by the GBI – we are confident our response is in line with the GBI’s findings.
