COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) The clean-up continues in Coweta County three days after an EF-1 tornado tore through a Moreland neighborhood.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern returned to the area today to follow-up on the damage and see what it’s going to cost homeowners.
“It’s good for business, I hate it for the homeowners, but it is good for our business,” said Dustin Thompson, the owner of Thompson’s Tree Service.
Tree service companies are hard at work in Moreland after getting multiple calls in this area to clean up what Sunday’s tornado left behind.
“It’s one of the worst in one secluded area, I’ve seen bad storms before, but nothing like this, it did a lot of damage in one small area,” Thompson added.
“It’s pretty bad, yeah, I have never experienced this, it’s one of the worst,” said Todd Freeman, a neighbor, and a builder of one of the hardest hit developments.
Freeman says this neighborhood, the Gordon Oaks subdivision, is so new that some of the houses just finished being built right before the tornado hit.
“It was pretty devastating," said Freeman. "Seeing all the 100-year-old trees laying on the ground. The streetscape coming in with the 100-year-old Oak trees set the tone for the neighborhood, and as you can see they’re gone.”
Homeowners say they’ve spent hundreds of dollars on tarp for their roof hoping it keeps rain out of their home.
Workers are hoping to finish the clean-up before the downpour begins.
“We’ve been out here for two days, we probably still have one day left," added Thompson. "It will probably be a three-day job on everything. It's definitely a huge mess.”
Neighbors say the cleanup will take some time and cost thousands of dollars, but they remain thankful that no one was hurt.
