ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A community in morning came together to mourn the loss of a 24-year-old pregnant mother.

Police say Auriel Callaway was carrying her three-year-old to safety when she was hit by a stray bullet on July 22.

A pregnant woman was shot and killed at a Georgia apartment complex, police say (CNN) -- A pregnant woman was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Georgia on Monday night, police say.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil that was held on Thursday in honor of Callaway, affectionately known as Thumpa by family and friends, and her unborn child in front of her home in Athens.

“We thank everybody for showing their support because we really need it right now,” Keaira Rucker told CBS46.

The vigil was held at the Clark Gardens apartment complex, where Callaway lived with her three-year-old son. It’s also where she was tragically struck by a stray bullet.

“I just want everybody to stop the gun violence. I lost my sister from being shot, and just being right there, it's like you said it's tragic, its sad. My nephew has to grow up without his mother,” Rucker said.

Police explained a fight broke out at the complex Monday night. Callaway picked up her son and was carrying him to the safety of their home when she was shot. She and her unborn child later died at the hospital. Her son was physically unharmed in the ordeal.

“We had an unprecedented amount of support and involvement from the community to help us understand who did this,” Athens- Clark county Police Chief Cleveland Spruill said.

Police explained that support led to the capture of 27-year-old Kiresa Shanice Cooper. She is now facing multiple charges.

+2 Police arrest suspect accused in fatal shooting of pregnant mother Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant mother outside of an apartment complex in Athens on Tuesday.

The Callaway family and the community are fighting to stay strong in the face of this horrific tragedy.

Police say they are still looking for a second shooter. As for the family, they are scheduled to lay Callaway to rest on July 27.