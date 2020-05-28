GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County community came together to show appreciation to former Atlanta Braves pitcher Adrian Devine by creating a garden of love, after his latest cancer diagnosis.
“As I wait for that final day I’m overwhelmed by the acts of kindness,” said Renee Rafanelli, as she read a letter written by Devine. “This is my funeral, cards, letters, gifts, flowers and more flowers,” Rafanelli read on.
Devine lost his ability to speak after previously battling cancer. His thank you letter comes a week after a new cancer diagnosis.
“My dad got tongue cancer 15 years ago and he beat it. Then he had it again this year and he beat the tongue cancer, then it came back in his brain. He beat the brain cancer and now it came back to his lunges. The doctor advised his medical team it would be best to let him come home to hospice,” said Rafanelli.
That’s when the community stepped up, coming together to plant a garden of love to help Devine get through his last days.
“Creating a space that he can walk out and enjoy and if we can do that and bring that joy to his heart then our job is done," said Lisa Campbell from Quail Hollow Nurseries.
Friends, former teammates, educators from Creekland Middle School where Devine worked after retiring from baseball, as well as multiple landscaping and nursery companies donated plants and time to complete the garden, which so far has helped to lift Devine’s spirit.
The family says they want to say thank you to everyone who donated and came out to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.