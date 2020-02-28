ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Boulevard Southeast in Atlanta, you feel welcome the moment you arrive in the area and you won’t meet a stranger at the local pub in Cabbagetown.
Robin Naneix and her husband are concerned the community could soon lose its character if an abandoned rail yard nearby reopens.
“I don’t think the infrastructure is built for it. The roads are tiny and they’re already suffering from the weight of light weight cars. I can’t imagine several 18-wheelers a day,” Naneix said.
Contractors began fixing up Hulsey Yard on Thursday after CSX announced they are going to reactive the site in April.
Sean Keenan is a reporter for Curbed Atlanta who first reported plans for the site.
“I think the general feeling is one of frustration,” Keenan said.
CSX said they will open the terminal for TRANSFLO operations to enhance operational efficiency and better serve the Atlanta area.
“It’s not necessarily ideal for the neighbors who thought they would have the next hot Atlanta attraction next door,” Keenan said.
The rail yard will receive between 20 to 25 trucks per day for the transfer of various dry goods with CSX promising to be a good neighbor.
“I imagine everyone here would rather see anything but, almost anything but an active rail yard,” Naneix said.
CSX released the following statement:
"CSX will reactivate Hulsey terminal for TRANSFLO operations beginning in April in order to enhance operational efficiencies and to provide value-added services for our Atlanta-area customers. The terminal will receive approximately 20-25 trucks per day for the transfer of various dry goods. Operations are expected to occur Monday through Friday during daytime hours. CSX remains committed to serving Atlanta-area customers working responsibly with the communities where we operate."
