Community demands changes after teen shot and killed at Atlanta pool

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police have obtained an arrest warrant in the shooting death of an Atlanta teenager at the Anderson Park pool.
17-year-old Jakari Dillard was killed Saturday evening after he and the shooter got into an argument.
The shooting was a big shock to those living in the community.
"We are so sorry that what happened Saturday occurred," said Derrick Green, an Atlanta resident.
Standing just feet from the crime scene, a group of neighbors stopped to pray and demand changes in honor of Dillard.
Green said they want to work with the city to implement programs, including STEM and mentorship.
"It's my hope that we don't let this young man, Jakari, die in vain," he said. "And let this go on without real resolution."
The New Order National Human Rights Organization agrees that the gun violence has to stop, especially among youth.
In a Wednesday press conference, Gerald Rose told CBS46's Jasmina Alston, their goal is to host a gun buyback program in the city.
"You can tell children can't be children these days," he said. "Not just over there but across the country with gun violence."
According to Green, there will be a vigil for Dillard on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the park.
