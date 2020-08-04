ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vigil was held by family and community members, all remembering an 8-year-old girl whose life was tragically taken in a shooting near the former Wendy's on University Ave. It's the same location where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta Police officer.
“Secoriea, Secoriea, Secoriea,” chanted Rev.Timothy McDonald. “Let us pray, we thank you for her beautiful short life."
Vigil about to start for little #secorieaturner who was killed one month ago at the Wendy's were #RayshardBrooks was killed. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Siilbubg07— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 4, 2020
Secoriea Turner was killed one month ago, still numerous people are passionately calling out to those with information for staying quiet.
“It’s just deeply troubling that people would not step up for this young lady," said the family's attorney Mawuli Mel Davis. "Would not step up for her family, there should be no code of silence."
Julian Conely, 19, has been charged in conjunction with Secoriea’s murder, but police believe there is more than one shooter.
“So we are at war, that’s the second thing brother Davis," said Afemo Omilami of Hosea Helps Feed the Hungry & Homeless. "We are at war. What kind of mentality is it that we don’t be enraged about what happens to our kids."
Community members said it’s not just the ones with guns with blood on their hands.
“If the city would have shutdown activity, especially after the shooting in broad daylight, at that point in time it’s time to shut it down,” said human rights advocate, Marcus Coleman.
Mr. Omilami says the community is pushing for a law in Secoriea’s name to be legislated; it would prohibit an area to be abandoned, leaving people at risk from entering it and being met with tragedy such as the incidents that have taken place on University Ave.
