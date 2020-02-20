DEKALB County. Ga. (CBS46) -- A community is mourning the loss of a beloved convenience store owner. Investigators said the man who has not yet been identified was gunned down as he left his store Wednesday night at the Tic Toc Food Mart on Evans Mill Road.
Police said the man in his fifties was shot in the head.
“This is rough on us,” said Al Johnson, the victim’s friend.
Johnson said the victim was married and had children.
“He was the kind of person who would bring chills over your body because of his compassion (and) his love for people.”
Officers said it appears the store owner was locking up his store when he was ambushed.
Johnson said the owner installed several security cameras which he hopes captured the incident.
He said the victim’s wife and family are devastated by his friend’s death.
Police said they have not made any arrests and hope someone comes forward with information.
