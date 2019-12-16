ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Patients, staff, and visitors who frequent Atlanta’s downtown hospitals are tired of the uneven pavement on part of Armstrong Road. They’re calling it a giant pothole and say it’s dangerous to everyone visiting the hospitals surrounding it.
“It’s an issue of safety,” said Carolyn Aidman, who works nearby. Aidman has worked in this area for about 8 years.
“We think about two or three years ago, there was a sign the road would be improved, and they did stage one, they scraped it up,” Aidman said.
She said nothing ever happened after that, and now they’re left with this:
“A pothole as big as a city block,” Aidman said.
It’s on Armstrong Road between Jesse Hill Junior Drive and Piedmont Avenue. It’s right by Grady Hospital, a walk-in clinic, Emory School of Medicine, among other places.
“So, there are lots of patients, but there are also doctors and faculty members from Emory University who teach at Grady, and they’re tired, and walking across this street…if this was a motocross track, this would be called the Great Stumbler,” added Aidman.
She told CBS46’s Melissa Stern it’s extremely slippery when wet, and it’s bumpy.
“The big issue is, it doesn’t feel safe when you’re walking,” said Aidman.
She, among others, want it fixed. But on top of that, they want the city to beautify it, make it inviting and safe.
“I have imagined, Hughes Spalding Children’s Hospital is next door, maybe we could work with the city on planning how to improve this section in front of Grady, it could be artistic and very safe, there would be easy curbs, as well as parking,” said Aidman.
They feel it would make a huge difference for patients, staff, and visitors.
“I was at a holiday gathering last week, and I talked about this, and they all said, “do it,” and see if you can get CBS46 to engage the city and beautify it and make this area safe,” Aidman added.
A City of Atlanta spokesperson said this is a Georgia Power utility cut. CBS46 reached out to Georgia Power and they said they're looking into it. We will be following up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.