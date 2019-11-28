Community fights back with love and support after raging fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- The community is coming together to show their support for Pairs on Ponce after fire crews responded to a two-alarm Wednesday evening.

Ken Driggs, a local, says the loss of Pairs on Ponce is felt by the whole community.

“There needs to be a lot more places like this it’s not Lenox square or anything like that but I like those type of offbeat places and I like creative people who have a place to put out their work,” says Driggs.

Aelish Brown says seeing the raging flames was a terrifying sight.

“You can see the glow the flames from the top of the building, and as we got closer it got harder and harder see in front of us people were covering their mouths.”

This over a 100-year-old building that was home to many artist who are now feeling the loss.

Driggs says, “It’s right before Thanksgiving. I would like to give them a hug.”

Brown says she believes the community will rally through and support no matter what.

“Things happen hopefully no one was hurt and it’s all replaceable.”

The Atlanta Fire Department PIO says the cause for this fire is still unknown.