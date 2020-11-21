A community organization wrote they are concerned about violence in the area after a shooting at a popular mall.
On Friday, Atlanta police responded to a shooting at Lenox Mall where a man was shot and taken to an area hospital.
The latest shooting comes as Atlanta police arrested a man in connection to another shooting at the mall in February.
In an emailed statement on Saturday, the Buckhead Coalition thanked Atlanta police officers for their hard work in area.
Additionally, the group noted shootings continue to negatively impact the community.
The group reports they are looking at several options to reduce crime in the area.
"The Buckhead Security Plan will include near-term and longer-term actions to increase the safety and security of people who live in, work in and visit Buckhead for shopping and entertainment. While the plan is still under development, certain elements of the plan are already being executed, such as increasing the supplementary patrol funded by the Buckhead CID."
