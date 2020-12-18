A week after a massive fire destroyed parts of a Stonecrest apartment complex, people across metro Atlanta are stepping up to help those affected by the incident.
On December 11, a dozen families were forced out of their homes at the Fairington Village apartments due to the fire. The tragedy ultimately led to generosity as the Red Cross and Atlanta musician Ludacris offered fire victims' families help.
Officials reported that 18 people, including children, were injured. During the incident, William Cox stepped in to help several victims as they leaped out of their units.
One Dawsonville woman, a retired healthcare worker watching the families left homeless on TV, wanted to help. Her mother's recent passing had left her the recipient of some money, money she wants to pay forward
"We need to spread a lot of love, and not the virus this season," she said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
