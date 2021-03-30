Community helps Atlanta police officer's family after Coweta County tornado

Many families are now rebuilding after a deadly EF-4 tornado in Coweta County.
Ricky Ferrao's home was destroyed in the storm.
Thankfully Ferrao, his wife, three kids and mother are safe after several trees came crashing onto their house.
"As soon as I knew we were ok, it was about everyone else," Ferrao said.
Ferrao is an Atlanta police officer, so helping others comes naturally.
"I threw on my work boots, grabbed my flashlight," he said. "Being an officer I'm used to emergencies, that's what we do."
Ferrao told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that he wasn't expecting to respond to an emergency in his own neighborhood that night.
And it's because he's always helping others, that the community is now stepping in to help his family rebuild.
"I've been doing this job for 7 years and you always see people on their worst day and you get a little jaded," he said. "It takes something like this to see it's good people and it's more good people than bad people."
A GoFundMe has been setup to help the Ferrao family : https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-ferrao-family-coweta-tornado
