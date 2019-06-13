ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Thursday evening more than 100 people came out to say a prayer in the hopes of understanding what happened to Valeria.
“I love her, I want to find her, anything it take, we do it to find her,” said Lillian Rainwater, Valeria's grandmother.
Valeria Robinson was reported missing on May 22 and was last seen at 2061 Perkerson Road in Atlanta.
She was last seen by the family with William Whatley who owns the Perkerson Road house.
Robinson's family went to Whatley’s house to confront him about the whereabouts of their daughter, but when they approached the home they heard a loud boom. Police said that’s when Whatley shot himself in the face.
He survived and is recovering in hospital.
When Police entered Whatley's house they found both fresh blood and dried blood inside along with blood foot prints, but no signs of Valeria.
The family said they’ll never give up searching.
“I want the world to know if it was your family, your daughter, your granddaughter, your mum, you would be out here doing everything you can," said Cindria Robinson, Valeria's sister. "You would want somebody to tell you something. There is no way in the world you want to wake up to nothing.”
The family is offering a $15,000 reward for any information on Valeria Robinson's whereabouts.
