ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tuesday evening, the parents of Secoriea Turner were surrounded by mourners who had gathered to pray for the family.
“We’re trying to just come and show the same kind of enthusiasm that we had when Rayshard Brooks got killed, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, as well as all them other names,” said Pastor Keith Jamal Hammond. “We want to show that same passion and zeal when a young child is murdered.”
Secoriea was shot and killed on the Fourth of July. Police said she was riding in a Jeep with her mother and her mother’s friend, when they approached a makeshift roadblock near Pryor Road and University Avenue. It was a roadblock set up by armed individuals who had been staking out the area.
Police said when the drive of the vehicle tried to go around the barricade, they were fired upon.
“I’m confident that somebody, somebody knows the name of this man,” said Lt. Pete Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department.
On Tuesday, police released video of a man they are looking for. He’s being called a person of interest.
“We do know there were multiple individuals out there armed with rifles as well as multiple handguns,” Malecki explained.
According to police the Jeep Secoreia was in was struck at least eight times.
“We’re here to stand with this family and the families all over the cities that are hurting,” Pastor Darryl Winston said at the vigil.
Secoriea’s father was obviously in pain. He said his daughter was full of life.
“She was so happy, always happy, never down. She lived the best life, better life than me. I bought her everything,” he said.
Up to $20,000 is being offered for the identity and whereabouts of the person of interest. Those with tips are able to remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 404-577-TIPS(8477).
