SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of a South Fulton neighborhood are asking city officials to make their neighborhood safer.
For security, two South Fulton women who spoke with CBS46 asked us to hide their identities. The women explained they were born and raised along Chattahoochee Drive, and that over the years most of the neighbors moved away and the criminals rolled in.
“Once they realized that a lot of the houses where vacant, that’s when they started coming down and dumping,” the women explained.
However, illegal dumping isn’t the only problem.
“Her car was parked here and someone came down and stole it, and then broke in our house stole all the furniture in there, and everything they could steal out of there, and my cousin house,” said the women.
The ladies said there’s even been some potentially deadly confrontations with strangers.
“He touched his pocket like he had a weapon in his pocket and my sister said lets go, lets go.”
Just last week a man’s body was found laying in the middle of the road. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
Both women say something needs to be done to make their neighborhood safer. So CBS46 brought the concerns to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.
“We’ve passed that information along to our uniform patrol division and we expect that they will be going down and patrolling down that long dirt road,” Meadows explained.
Chief Meadows said he has also added the area to the city’s light study which is the first step in getting street lights put in the area for added security.
