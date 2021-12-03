COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A few minutes of your time could potentially save the life of 10-year-old Carter Soriano of Atlanta or someone like him.
That’s the message at Truist Park Friday as the national bone marrow registry Be the Match teams up with Delta Air Lines and the American Red Cross for a marrow registration and blood drive at the ballpark.
Carter has aplastic anemia, a rare blood condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells. He requires blood transfusions to keep him alive, and he’s currently waiting for a bone marrow transplant.
“There’s currently no full matches on the registry for Carter,” said Melinda Garrington, a spokeswoman for Be the Match, the national marrow donor registry which doctors search every day looking for matches for their patients.
To be on the marrow donor registry, it’s a simple cheek swab for anyone between the ages of 18 and 40.
“If you’re a match, we would notify you. You would go through further testing and hopefully go to transplant," Garrington said. “It’s definitely an opportunity to save not only Carter’s life hopefully but somebody else on the registry in need of transplants.”
Carter thanked his supporters in a video message.
“I really appreciate you guys signing up with Be The Match,” he said. “My parents are working really hard on their campaign for it, and maybe you could be the match.”
Friday’s event at Truist Park lasts until 5:30 p.m. Just park near the Battery and follow the signs for the blood drive.
Click here for information on how to join the national bone marrow registry. You can also text Cure4Carter to 61474 to join the registry.
