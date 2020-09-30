ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Case Brittain loves his one-year-old lab and much like the rest of his community, he walks his dog every day.
Sadly, for one of Case’s neighbors a simple dog walk cost them their life.
“Like the Dukes of Hazard car flying incident," said Case who lives off Coloniel Homes Dr in Buckhead. "I was taking my dog out and I heard this car coming around the corner, it hit a pretty big boulder and split it in half and just got complete air and just landed straight into the unit.”
Police said a car the hit 51-year-old Sheridan Lowe who was out walking his dog. They said the car dragged him, and pinned him underneath before splitting a building.
A number of 911 calls were made.
"The car's going to hit, oh my God, oh my God it just hit," said a 911 caller.
Neighbors told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kenendy they heard the car doing a number of loops around apartments before the accident.
Many who saw it happen were unaware of the trapped man.
“You know 40 – 50 people were out here and I woke up this morning and found out that someone had actually been pinned underneath the car, just really sad. Nobody saw that somebody had got hit,” said Case.
Police report 56-year-old Robert Thomas as the driver. He was treated by Grady EMS treated him for a seizure before being being transported to the hospital.
Members of the community are in shock over the tragedy and coming together to pray for their neighbor.
“We just thought it’s the least we could do,” said a couple who witnessed the tragic event.
No one is taking for granted how easily it could have been anyone of them.
“I’m 15-20 feet from it and yeah it could have been anybody which is obviously scary,” said Case.
Police have charged Thomas with leaving a roadway and homicide by vehicle.
Case said he saw the Mr. Lowes German Shepard run off. Police said Mr. Lowes dog survived and made its way back to its home.
