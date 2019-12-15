ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for two or three men accused of shooting a child and young adult.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call and found both an 11-year-old and 18-year old shot.
The shooting happened in Northeast Atlanta on Peachtree Avenue and Peachtree Road, just before 8:30 p.m.
We spoke with the 18-year-old's mother who said she couldn't understand why this happened.
"I don' t know why or who," she said. "I don't know."
Police told CBS46 the two were sitting on the porch of a house when the men came up and started shooting.
According to police, investigators believe the two were with members of a group involved in an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school who were targeted by the shooters.
"It's tragic, " Heidi Montemurro, a neighbor, said. "I mean it's heartbreaking to hear especially when it's children."
Police said the 11-year old was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and the 18-year-old was shot in the arm and stomach. They were both rushed to a local hospital listed in stable condition.
Police said they do not have any suspect information or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
