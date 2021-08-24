Community members demand change following recent violent crimes against women

ATLANTA (CBS46) — After several recent, brutal crimes in Atlanta, including the stabbing death of a woman at Piedmont Park, and a kidnapping and murder earlier this month in Southeast Atlanta, community members are demanding change.
Dozens of people, including family and friends of victims, gathered outside of City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
"She was more than just a sister. She was more than just a daughter to my family, she is our best friend. I can talk about her all day but today is about awareness and what we can do as a community," said Ali Abdulrab to the crowd.
Ali is the brother of Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed earlier this month.
"Always look out for one another. Even in my sister's death, we can learn to be as selfless and as caring as her," he said.
The event was organized, in part, by Liliana Bakhtiari and Devin Barrington-Ward, both candidates for city council.
"It's important that we eliminate the backlog of rape kits that we have in the state of Georgia but also the city of Atlanta," said Barrington-Ward. "The resources of law enforcement should be used to be taking folks off the street that pose a threat to our public safety."
We have reached out to the mayor's office for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.
