UPDATE (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking community members to line the streets for the procession that will start at Southlake Mall at 8:45 a.m.
The procession will turn right onto Mt. Zion Road and proceed south for a mile before turning left onto Tara Boulevard. It will then turn left onto GA 138 and then right on Jonesboro Road. After turning right on College Street, it will end at the First Baptist Jonesboro.
Original story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A celebration of life service is scheduled to be held on Dec. 7, at noon, for Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson, who was tragically killed while responding to a domestic call.
Four people were killed and two more injured after a domestic violence call took a dramatic turn Tuesday night.
Clayton County police say they responded to Jervis Court in Rex where they found a woman who appeared to be shot lying motionless in a yard. Moments later, another call came in reporting that a 12-year-old boy had also been shot in the face at a nearby location.
While trying to render aid to the woman and find the young boy, officers say they were met with gunfire from a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses in the neighborhood told CBS46 a barrage of gunfire sprayed the home officers were in and described the sound and smell of "hundreds of bullets."
One officer was killed in the shooting. His name was Henry Laxson. His shooter, 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliam, died during the exchange of gunfire with police.
Officer Laxson’s death marks the third officer killed on duty this month in metro Atlanta responding to a domestic violence call.
"The world that we live in today, there’s a lot of mistakes and there’s a lot of darkness, but officer Laxon was one person that was a good officer and he was a great person and it showed through his heart,” said Jesse Strutko, a former Clayton County Police dispatcher and good friend of Officer Laxson.
The service for Officer Laxson will be held at the First Baptist Jonesboro on 142 College Street. The public is invited to attend the procession on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services for close family and friends will be held at noon.
