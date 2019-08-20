DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s the first in the nation, the City of Decatur will have 100 dinners in one night in homes, community centers, restaurants and places of worship for more than 1,000 people.
Community members are coming together to share stories and make connections with others who want to see Decatur bridge its racial divides.
Neighbors will sit down, share stories, and talk honestly to learn what divides and what brings the community together in the city of Decatur.
The goal is to kick start the conversation and provide a safe place to have open dialogue about race.
Mari Banks, City of Decatur Schools- Equity Director says, “I think one of the major things that keeps racism alive and festering is we don’t take the time to get to know one another, true relationships. That’s what helps alleviate ignorance and fear. I think it should happen in every community.”
