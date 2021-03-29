A beloved father who sacrificed his life for his son’s. That is how 26-year-old Stephon Hunt-O’Neal is being remembered.
“He died a hero and I pray his son and his children know that,” said Dylan Allen.
On Saturday, O’Neal was fishing on Lake Seaton with his longtime friend Matthew Yoder, and his 5-year-old son. It was routine.
“We fished about, almost every weekend,” Yoder told reporter Ashley Thompson.
But this weekend tragedy struck. Yoder said the child fell overboard. O’Neal immediately dove in the water to save his son and pushed him toward the boat.
“I was keeping an eye on Stephon,” Yoder explained. “He looked like he was fine at the time, so I kept concentrating on Ja’Isah, trying to get to Ja’Isah. I was able to get him in and as soon as I got him in, I looked up to see where Stephon is… and I didn’t see him anymore.”
The sudden death has shocked many in the tight knit community.
“Yesterday was terrible,” said O’Neal’s former football coach and math teacher, Justin Striplin. “This weekend was terrible.”
O’Neal was a dedicated personal trainer at Club Fitness in Carrollton.
“He was a huge part of this community,” said Allen. “It won’t be the same without him.”
On Monday, O’Neal’s wife and three kids, including Ja’Isah, visited the gym. Their mother said the children get their energy and positivity from their dad.
O’Neal’s friends and former coworkers said he was a ray of light.
“He was a dedicated father,” said Michael Kendall. “He was involved in his children’s’ lives. He loved his kids.”
O’Neal certainly proved he would do anything for kids.
“After hearing how he passed, I wasn’t shocked at all,” said Allen. “He went out a hero. That’s the guy I know.”
There are several fundraisers underway for O’Neals children.
To donate to immediate needs, visit their GoFundMe.
Club Fitness is hosting a Fitness Frenzy Charity Event for O’Neal’s kids. It will be held April 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 830 Maple Street, Carrollton GA 30117.
For more information, call 770-830-6900.
