GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46)-- A community is mourning the loss of six people who were killed in a chemical leak at Foundation Food Group on Thursday.
Those victims have been identified as 45-year-old Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 35-year-old Corey Alan Murphy, 28-year-old Nelly Perez-Rafael, 41-year-old Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 38-year-old Victor Vellez, and 28-year-old Edgar Vera-Garcia.
Four firefighters and 11 others were injured, three of them critically after a liquid nitrogen line ruptured.
CBS46 learned the company has had several brushes in the past with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has cited the facility numerous times in the past five years. In 2017, an employee lost his fingers after they got jammed in a machine. A source is now telling CBS News company officials knew about the liquid nitrogen leak Wednesday but chose not to close the plant. CBS46 has reached out to the company regarding this allegation.
Vanesa Sarazua of the Hispanic Alliance Georgia says at least two of the victims were natives of Mexico. “Those people left their homes in the morning going to work and never came home. There’s children without their parents. There’s spouses that will never see their loved ones again. And our community is just suffering with this. We’re a very tight-knit community that feels each other’s pain," says Sarazua.
She adds the consulates of both Mexico and Guatemala have reached out with interest in helping the families pay for funerals. Additionally, a GoFundMe is in place for the families.
A local church is hosting a prayer service tonight for the families, followed by a vigil Saturday afternoon.
