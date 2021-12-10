ATLANTA (CBS46) — Community members and the football world took to social media to share their heartbreak over the death of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
The football star and Georgia Tech alumni was found dead in his Roswell home Thursday. He was 33.
Roswell police, who responded to the home, say his death appears to have stemmed from a medical issue. A manner of death will not be released until an autopsy is complete by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
Meanwhile, stunned community members, fans, former teammates and friends took to social media to reflect on the impact Demaryius left behind.
Heartbroken. #RIP Young Legend.DeMaryius Thomas 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 pic.twitter.com/JRT99jUwlx— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 10, 2021
Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021
Devastated by the passing of @GTAthletics and @GeorgiaTechFB legend Demaryius Thomas. Our deepest condolences go out to those who knew and loved him. RIP, Demaryius. 💛 pic.twitter.com/7hRzHQlolP— Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) December 10, 2021
We mourn the sudden loss of Demaryius Thomas, who brought joy to his fans, family, teammates and coaches 💔🔗 https://t.co/FsQfQruR6N pic.twitter.com/x8u21ZGL3W— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 10, 2021
Affectionately nicknamed “Bay Bay,” Thomas was known at Georgia Tech and in the NFL for his work in the community, particularly with youth initiatives. He remained close with Georgia Tech football, having most recently spent time with the Yellow Jackets during preseason camp in August.
Gone miss you BaeBae💔. My lil bro,teammate, and friend . Tough🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/k1ygcp1UpU— Coach Choice (@coachchoice) December 10, 2021
Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins also released the following statement:
“I know I speak on behalf of the entire Georgia Tech football family when I say that we are heartbroken by the news of Demaryius’s passing. I first got to know Bay Bay during his recruiting process and was fortunate to be a member of the Tech football staff during his true freshman season in 2006. We have grown increasingly closer through the years. I will always remember what a thrill it was for our players when he was able to stop by and spend some time with us during fall camp this past August. Bay Bay was truly one of my favorite people. I will miss him terribly.”
December 10, 2021
Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.Roswell, Ga., police said Thursday night Thomas was found dead in his home and preliminary reports were Thomas’ death may have resulted from a medical issue. pic.twitter.com/679Gt4gbDV— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2021
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021
