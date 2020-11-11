The Westlake High School community is mourning the loss of its principal today. He and his wife passed away during a weekend trip to Puerto Rico.
The school switched to online learning, and support staff available, because of tragic news. Jamar Robinson had been principal of this school since 2018.
“This one’s for Jamar,” said Mike Jones right before his salute to his longtime friend.
“I remember times where you just looked at him, and you thought, you know what, I better step it up because he’s embarrassing me!” added Jones.
A longtime friend and mentee of Robinson’s remembers the good old days from high school, college at FAMU, and beyond.
“He was actually in the sax section with me, and I ended up becoming a Drum Major and he was one of my mentors,” Jones said before playing “Amazing Grace” on his saxophone.
But Robinson wasn’t just a mentor back in the day. He continued to grow as a leader and became the Principal at Westlake High School in the Fulton County School District in 2018.
“It’s been hard for all of us,” Jones added.
Robinson and his wife, AnnMari, died during a weekend trip to Puerto Rico.
AnnMari also studied at FAMU and was an assistant professor at a local college.
A Puerto Rican newspaper says the couple was swimming in the ocean behind their hotel Sunday afternoon. Shortly after, AnnMari was dragged underwater by a current. Witnesses told the paper Jamar tried to rescue his wife…tragically neither came back up.
Several people at the beach tried to rescue them but it was not possible.
“Sometimes people say nice things when people pass away, naturally, because you’re remorseful, but it was true….these are truthfully the greatest people on earth,” said Jones. “He’s gone too short, it’s too short…I truly love him, and I respected him, and it’s hard to see him go, but I’m appreciative of what he left behind.”
The District said in a statement that Robinson was an inspirational leader who brought joy with his passion for education and his students.
The Robinsons leave behind two boys ages 14 and 15.
