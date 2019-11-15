ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Athens community showed up to pay their respects at the viewing for murdered 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.

The Clark Atlanta University student was murdered following an altercation with her roommate 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and the roommate's boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley.

“Everybody’s been talking about it, everybody sad,” Vera Morrison said.

The murder of Crawford rocked her hometown of Athens.

Jones has been charged with malice murder for allegedly holding a trash bag over here roommate's head while Brantley is charged with murder for choking Crawford the death.

“It was so shocking I couldn’t even take it,” added Morrison.

Friday evening Crawford’s family held a public viewing at Hill Chapel Baptist church in Athens.

“Just a young girl getting killed by a friend who goes to school I have a granddaughter in college, so I just wanted to come out and show my respect,” Morrison said.

Doors opened at 4 and closed at 8 pm. Many who showed up said they never had the pleasure of meeting Crawford personally, but that didn’t stop them from mourning the life lost before it truly had the chance to begin.

“It’s very hard because of the fact that she was so young, gifted, just a real tragedy. It’s very hard because the fact that she was so young gifted just real tragedy,” Bennett Walters told CBS46 News.

Crawford’s funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Cornerstone Church in Athens.