ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Westside on the Rise along with local community partners have joined forces with Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® to provide free school-required immunizations to families in westside Atlanta.
Children ages four and up along with teens will be able to receive free school required immunization screenings between July 29 through August 8.
Officials say increased safety precautions including social distancing, universal masking, and temperature screenings will be in effect to ensure the safety of families and staff.
Here are the available times and locations:
Wednesday, July 29, 9am - 5pm
Brown Middle School
765 Peeples St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Friday, July 31, 9am - 5pm
Frederick Douglass High
225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Saturday, August 1, 10am - 6pm
Simpson Street Church
800 Joseph E Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Monday, August 3, 11am - 7pm
Hollis Innovation Academy
225 James P Brawley Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Wednesday, August 5, 9am - 5pm
M. A. Jones Elementary
1040 Fair St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.