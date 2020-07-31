Classroom chalkboard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Westside on the Rise along with local community partners have joined forces with Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® to provide free school-required immunizations to families in westside Atlanta.

Children ages four and up along with teens will be able to receive free school required immunization screenings between July 29 through August 8.

Officials say increased safety precautions including social distancing, universal masking, and temperature screenings will be in effect to ensure the safety of families and staff. 

Here are the available times and locations: 

Wednesday, July 29, 9am - 5pm

Brown Middle School

765 Peeples St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Friday, July 31, 9am - 5pm

Frederick Douglass High

225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Saturday, August 1, 10am - 6pm

Simpson Street Church

800 Joseph E Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Monday, August 3, 11am - 7pm

Hollis Innovation Academy

225 James P Brawley Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 

Wednesday, August 5, 9am - 5pm

M. A. Jones Elementary

1040 Fair St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

