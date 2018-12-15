DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Across the street from a fatal shooting in DeKalb County, people gathered at Rays Doughnuts on Candler Road to remember fallen officer Edgar Flores.
"We’re just hurt that this has happened to our family and that’s how we feel about it," said Yvonne Jobe, a South DeKalb resident who talked with CBS46 News.
This group of women who have lived in the neighborhood for many years decided to pay their respects to a police department in mourning.
"I got the happy doughnuts. The ones with all the sparkles because I wanted them to look in the box and see color. They need something that is going to put a smile on their face," said Jobe.
24-year-old Edgar Flores was shot to death during a traffic stop Thursday night. He was one of the newest members of the force.
"How tragic, very tragic and we are all hurting and we love our police officers here in South DeKalb," continued Jobe.
Officer Flores’ cousin Rosy said “Edgar was such a loving young man, always had a smile on his face. He was so kind, funny, outgoing and very determined in his goals he wanted to accomplish in life.”
Rosy also said “He spoke with great pride when his graduation was approaching and what he wanted the most was to become an officer. He did the best he could for his community.”
He was admired by his family and fellow officers. A love that resonated in the community he served. Unfortunately, his life was cut short.
"It seems like people would rather shoot you than talk to you," said Jobe. "We just need to let the police officers know that we as a community care and this is one way we can show support for them."
A funeral procession is taking place Saturday morning in honor of officer Flores. A GoFundMe page has also been created on the family's behalf to help pay for expenses.
